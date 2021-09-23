UNL sexual assault awareness fundraiser defrauded of nearly $11,000, police say

After raising more than $10,000 for a local support organization for survivors of sexual assault, organizers of the "kNOw More" campaign at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were defrauded of the money, according to police.
The organizers, affiliated with 402ink, a Lincoln screen printer, reported the fraud to Lincoln Police at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Advocates had raised $10,960 by selling "kNOw More" T-shirts in the wake of an alleged sexual assault at a UNL fraternity house in late August, which prompted a week of protests and sweeping changes announced by the university.
Olivia Minderman, a first-year student from Omaha and a Greek life member, launched the campaign in the tumultuous week after allegations surfaced a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
As organizers prepared to send the money to Voices of Hope, a third party emailed the print shop and purported to be a representative of the advocacy organization, Officer Erin Spilker said.
Organizers, under the impression that the fraudster was affiliated with Voices of Hope, wired the money to an account presented in the email exchange, Spilker said.
Later, Voices of Hope contacted the organizers and told them they never received the money, Spilker said. The fraudster used a private, non-affiliated email when contacting the screen printer, Spilker said.
"Recently, this 'kNOw More' organization has been coming together and doing a lot of things, trying to help out in the community," Spilker said. "And it's really just an unfortunate thing to happen."
An investigation in the fraud is ongoing.
