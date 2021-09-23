UNL sexual assault awareness fundraiser defrauded of nearly $11,000, police say

As organizers prepared to send the money to Voices of Hope, a third party emailed the print shop and purported to be a representative of the advocacy organization, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Organizers, under the impression that the fraudster was affiliated with Voices of Hope, wired the money to an account presented in the email exchange, Spilker said.

Later, Voices of Hope contacted the organizers and told them they never received the money, Spilker said. The fraudster used a private, non-affiliated email when contacting the screen printer, Spilker said.

"Recently, this 'kNOw More' organization has been coming together and doing a lot of things, trying to help out in the community," Spilker said. "And it's really just an unfortunate thing to happen."

An investigation in the fraud is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.