UNL police field belated report of sexual assault at Fiji house stemming from 2015

More than two weeks after protesters first converged on a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity after a sexual assault was reported to have happened at the Phi Gamma Delta house Aug. 24, campus police fielded a belated report of a sexual assault at the same house stemming from 2015.

The report, which was likely funneled through the university's Title IX office, notes the accuser said she was raped at a party at the Fiji house in December 2015. The investigation is listed as inactive.

Police fielded the report on Wednesday, nearly six years after the alleged rape occurred and a week after UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced sweeping changes to the university's sexual assault education, support and prevention efforts.