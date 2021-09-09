 Skip to main content
UNL police field belated report of sexual assault at Fiji house stemming from 2015
UNL police field belated report of sexual assault at Fiji house stemming from 2015

UNL protest, 08.26

Protestors listen to speakers on Thursday night across the street from the Fiji house, where an alleged sexual assault prompted a series of demonstrations this week.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

More than two weeks after protesters first converged on a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity after a sexual assault was reported to have happened at the Phi Gamma Delta house Aug. 24, campus police fielded a belated report of a sexual assault at the same house stemming from 2015. 

The report, which was likely funneled through the university's Title IX office, notes the accuser said she was raped at a party at the Fiji house in December 2015. The investigation is listed as inactive. 

Police fielded the report on Wednesday, nearly six years after the alleged rape occurred and a week after UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced sweeping changes to the university's sexual assault education, support and prevention efforts

The changes, announced at a student government meeting Sep. 1, come after demonstrators gathered outside of the Fiji house on four consecutive nights after a 17-year-old UNL student told police she was raped by a 19-year-old member of the fraternity. An investigation into that allegation is ongoing.

The belated report marks the 84th reported rape or attempted rape at UNL since September 2015. Campus police have criminally investigated 48 of those reports. One person has been arrested

UNL maintains a comprehensive list of campus and local resources for sexual assault survivors on its website, including information on how to report sexual assaults to both law enforcement and the school's Title IX office. 

After one arrest in six years, UNL police aim to empower sexual assault survivors
As critics call for abolishing Greek system, members say fraternities are key to stopping sexual assaults
Sweeping changes promised by UNL are only a first step to culture change on campus

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

