UNL faculty call for university to reexamine relationship with outside police forces

According to Patrick Jones, an associate professor within the program, the actions of police against the protesters both in Lincoln and Omaha and across the country highlight unfair, and even discriminatory practices by some officers, which he said warrant a second look.

"We're asking the university to think about that, to review what it's relationship is and to think about whether they are necessary and essential, or if they are exacerbating what are now obvious inequalities in policing," Jones said. "We think it's the right and responsible thing to do."

Citing a letter from Chancellor Ronnie Green calling for action against racism and discrimination, Jones said a review of UNL's relationship with outside police forces — it also maintains its own law enforcement department complete with sworn officers and community service officers assigned to residence halls — would be a way to immediately signal change.

"Whether or not they will make a change and whether that could happen are political questions, I guess," Jones said. "If people are serious, it has to be different, we have to re-conceptualize and transform the ways we're thinking about and doing policing."