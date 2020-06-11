UNL faculty call for university to reexamine relationship with outside police forces

At the urging of student leaders demanding action, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced last week the institution would no longer contract with the Minneapolis Police Department on certain events.
In a statement a few days later, a group of faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say administrators should take a look at how local law enforcement are used on the state's largest university campus.
"We are concerned by the heavy-handed reaction by law enforcement and certain political leaders in response to what have been, overall, largely peaceful protests in Lincoln and Omaha," faculty in UNL's African and African American Studies program wrote June 5.
Some of the demonstrators included UNL students who were tear-gassed, shot by rubber bullets and arrested for exercising their constitutional right to protest, the statement adds, which only served to further erode trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Because of those actions, the faculty said UNL should conduct "a formal review and reconsideration of any institutional relationships and partnerships with local and state police forces."
The statement also calls on UNL to ensure the rights of free expression and peaceful protest by students, faculty and staff are protected and to provide better access to on-campus legal and medical services, as well as reforms such as the de-militarization of police and better oversight.
According to Patrick Jones, an associate professor within the program, the actions of police against the protesters both in Lincoln and Omaha and across the country highlight unfair, and even discriminatory practices by some officers, which he said warrant a second look.
"We're asking the university to think about that, to review what it's relationship is and to think about whether they are necessary and essential, or if they are exacerbating what are now obvious inequalities in policing," Jones said. "We think it's the right and responsible thing to do."
Citing a letter from Chancellor Ronnie Green calling for action against racism and discrimination, Jones said a review of UNL's relationship with outside police forces — it also maintains its own law enforcement department complete with sworn officers and community service officers assigned to residence halls — would be a way to immediately signal change.
"Whether or not they will make a change and whether that could happen are political questions, I guess," Jones said. "If people are serious, it has to be different, we have to re-conceptualize and transform the ways we're thinking about and doing policing."
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said Green and other leaders have had "a number of very constructive conversations" with black faculty, students and staff since the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.
"Right now, we're considering everything. We're willing to take a look at anything and everything that would help advance our goals and would be real steps," Fiddelke said.
But, she added, it might not be possible to abandon agreements UNL has with the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services at Husker games, Lied Center productions or other large events like graduation.
Fiddelke said UNL administrators are also discussing the role of campus police with interim Chief Hassan Ramzah, including steps to build community engagement on campus.
Jeannette Jones, an associated professor in UNL's Department of History and the Institute of Ethnic Studies, said the demands made in the letter from African and African American Studies faculty reflect similar calls for reform across the U.S.
She said at a minimum, a reexamination of the agreements between UNL, Lincoln police and the Sheriff's Office would spell out the relationship for the campus community.
"When police are called onto campus to help out University Police, it would help everyone understand what the parameters are and what they are expected to do," she said. "That's just accountability."
