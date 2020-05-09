University officials deny wrongdoing in rape, stalking investigation lawsuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents and other NU officials sued earlier this year by an unnamed former law student filed a response Friday denying the allegations in the lawsuit.

The case was moved last month to federal court from Lancaster County District Court. The woman, referred to as Jane Doe, said the university acted with "deliberate indifference" after she reported being drugged, raped and later stalked by another student in the fall semester of 2018.

The regents, Chancellor Ronnie Green, former President Hank Bounds and other defendants outright denied many of the allegations. They said some references to statements of the Student Code of Conduct and responsibility of employees were taken out of context, that they lacked first-hand knowledge of some allegations and others were misstatements, mischaracterizations or unduly vague.

The woman's attorney, Abby Osborn, has said she and the plaintiff found there is a systemic problem within the university as it relates to the rights of victims.

"They need to be protected and the university's practice of ignoring the policies and procedures to protect victims needs to end," Osborn said.