University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior reported missing in Hawaii

A senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been reported missing after he did not return home May 25 as expected from a trip to Hawaii.

Samuel Joseph Martinez, a 23-year-old studying microbiology at UNL, flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping, according to a news release from the Kauai Police Department.

The student's father, Ted Martinez, said the family hasn't heard from Samuel since a few hours after he landed on Kauai. He had eight permits to camp at different locations around the island.

Ted Martinez said the family, which lives in North Bend, had hoped his son's lack of communication during his two-week trip was a result of poor connection.

He said the family filed a missing persons report with the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday after Samuel missed his connecting flight in Los Angeles on Tuesday. LPD contacted law enforcement in Kauai on Thursday.

Ted Martinez said his son got a ride to a grocery store nearly 20 miles south of the airport in Kauai a few hours after he landed on the island, as he prepared to head toward mountainous campsites. The family has not heard from him since, Ted Martinez said.