University of Nebraska-Lincoln police arrest 'dangerous subject' on campus

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Police Department arrested a "dangerous subject" on the school's downtown campus Tuesday afternoon after urging students and residents to avoid the area.

The person was seen near Howard Hawks and Seaton Halls, around 15th and U streets, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the department said on Twitter.

Four minutes after warning residents to stay away from the area, the department announced the person was arrested.

It's unclear what the man was doing, or why police considered him dangerous. Assistant University Police Chief Marty Fehringer did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

