United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln
  Updated
A United Airlines flight that had been traveling from Las Vegas to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Airport after the pilots smelled smoke in the cockpit. 

The 737 aircraft, with 56 people on board, landed without incident just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after the pilots notified the Lincoln Airport that they intended to make an emergency landing. 

Crews with Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska National Guard had both responded to the airport but ultimately did not have to intervene given the nature of the landing, said Rachel Barth, the airport's spokesperson. 

Barth said the passengers deplaned safely and were still awaiting a replacement plane as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A United flight departed for Lincoln from Washington early Wednesday afternoon, but Barth said she wasn't sure whether that aircraft would serve as the replacement for the grounded United flight. 

Mechanics with Duncan Aviation were on hand to examine the original aircraft, though Barth said they hadn't yet determined the cause of the smoke smell. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

