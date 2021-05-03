 Skip to main content
Unattended candle sparked Lincoln house fire, LFR says
Unattended candle sparked Lincoln house fire, LFR says

House fire at 3119 Q St.

Lincoln Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said a fire early Saturday at 3119 Q St. caused an estimated $275,000 damage. An unattended candle started the blaze.

 Courtesy photo

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue says a fire early Saturday at a home at 3119 Q St. was started by an unattended candle. 

Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called there at 12:38 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second story of the home. 

Three people live there, but only one was home at the time of the fire and wasn't injured.

Crist said the damage was estimated at $275,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

