U-Stop clerk says he was threatened with a knife when he confronted robber; Lincoln police investigating
Lincoln police are investigating a robbery Wednesday morning at the U-Stop at 13th and South streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there just before 5:30 a.m. on a 38-year-old clerk's report that a man, with his face covered, had come into the store, picked up some grocery items and started to leave without paying.

He told police that when he confronted the man as he walked out the door, the man pulled a knife on him and threatened to stab him.

The thief took off on foot. Spilker said police canvassed the area and tried to track him with a police dog, but didn't find him. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

