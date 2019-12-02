U.S. Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Lincoln K2 conspiracy that sent mother, son to prison

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a request to hear the appeal of a Lincoln man and his mother, who were convicted of a conspiracy to illegally sell K2 that sickened dozens.

The issue raised by the attorneys for Allen Peithman Jr., 41, and his mother, Sharon Elder, 73, involved the forfeiture of $1.1 million in assets.

Attorneys Mark Rappl and Bob Creager had argued that, while defendants may be compelled to give up fruits of their offense, other property not connected to the crime traditionally is off-limits for criminal forfeiture.

They asked the country's highest court to take their appeal to answer whether federal statute authorizes forfeiture to be imposed among co-conspirators jointly, which would put one defendant on the hook for the value of assets acquired by a co-conspirator.

On Nov. 18, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order denying the petition for a writ of certiorari, the formal request for the court to hear the case.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she would have granted the petition, vacated the judgment and remanded to case to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision.