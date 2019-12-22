U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear a Crete man’s immigration case

Monzón said the decision, in his opinion, put the burden of proof on the wrong people. And it created a split with other circuits, which Pereida asked the Supreme Court to settle. Wednesday, the court issued an order that it would take the case.

Every term, the country's highest court gets 7,000-8,000 petitions for a writ of certiorari and only takes about 80, according to its website.

The Lincoln attorney said it's a first for his firm. As attorneys, Monzón said, it's a dream and an honor to be able to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We felt like we have been given our best Christmas gift that we could ever expect as attorneys," he said.

Monzón called it a very important case, saying the decision could have a huge impact not only on Pereida but perhaps thousands of people in the U.S., including those here legally, as well as permanent residents later accused of a crime.

Pereida has been in the country since about 1995 and, according to the 8th Circuit's order, has been gainfully employed, paid taxes and with his wife, raised three children here. On Aug. 3, 2009, the Department of Homeland Security issued a notice to appear charging Pereida with "removability."