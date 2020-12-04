 Skip to main content
U.S. Marshals looking for 36-year-old man wanted by Council Bluffs Police for attempted murder
U.S. Marshals looking for 36-year-old man wanted by Council Bluffs Police for attempted murder

U.S. Marshals in Nebraska and Iowa are looking for a 36-year-old man wanted by the Council Bluffs Police Department who has a history of shooting at police officers.

Benjamin Manley, 36, aka Christopher Reeves, is wanted for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Manley is 5-feet-8 and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and numerous tattoos on his chest and arms and letters at the base of his neck.

In a press release, the U.S. Marshals Service said Manley should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should call the Council Bluffs Police Department Crime Stoppers at 713-328-STOP or use the USMS Tips app.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

