U.S. District Courts closing public counters in Lincoln, Omaha beginning Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the public counters for the United States District Court Clerk’s Offices in Lincoln and Omaha will close starting Monday.

Chief Judge John Gerrard said the decision was made Thursday in an effort to protect the public and employees and prevent the spread of the virus.

He said the clerk’s offices will remain open to assist by telephone.

And drop boxes are being installed on the first floor of the Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha and the Denney Federal Building in Lincoln for documents that cannot be electronically filed or mailed.

Gerrard said visits to the offices had slowed to a trickle.

He said one person will continue to work in the clerk's office answering calls and processing filings. And judges still will be in the courthouse, but they won't be having any in-person hearings. Instead, they will hold hearings by video or tele-conferencing.

Defendants will appear by video from jails where they are being held.