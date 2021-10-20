U.S. 77 closed in central Lincoln after multiple Wednesday morning crashes

The stretch of U.S. 77 southbound between West O and Van Dorn streets is closed after two separate crashes on the roadway Wednesday morning in Lincoln.
The Lincoln Police Department announced the closure at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday -- about half an hour after Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were first dispatched to a crash near U.S. 77 and Rosa Parks Way.
A second crash occurred sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic.
Emergency radio traffic indicated multiple motorists were transported to nearby hospitals, though it's unclear exactly how many.
