U.S. 77 closed in central Lincoln after multiple Wednesday morning crashes
U.S. 77 closed in central Lincoln after multiple Wednesday morning crashes

  • Updated
U.S. 77

Emergency vehicles block U.S. 77 where there was a major crash Wednesday morning.

 Nebraska DOT

The stretch of U.S. 77 southbound between West O and Van Dorn streets is closed after two separate crashes on the roadway Wednesday morning in Lincoln. 

The Lincoln Police Department announced the closure at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday -- about half an hour after Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were first dispatched to a crash near U.S. 77 and Rosa Parks Way. 

A second crash occurred sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic. 

Emergency radio traffic indicated multiple motorists were transported to nearby hospitals, though it's unclear exactly how many. 

This is a developing story. Check back at JournalStar.com for updates. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

