Two 24-year-old women suspected of drunk driving were behind the wheel of the same car in downtown Lincoln early Wednesday morning, a police department spokeswoman said.
An officer near 14th and O streets saw a woman get into a car then drive a short distance around 2 a.m. and stop in the middle of O Street to pick up a friend, Sgt. Angela Sands said.
The driver reached across to open the passenger door, then argued with her friend who fell to the ground, Sands said.
That woman, later identified as Maresa Kennedy, got up and took over the driver's seat from Jordan Ragland, who slid into the passenger seat, police reported.
The officer pulled the car over at Centennial Mall and O Street, Sands said.
Kennedy had a blood alcohol content of .099 while Ragland's BAC measured .172, according to police.
Kennedy was ticketed for first-offense drunk driving and driving under suspension and released.
Ragland was taken to jail on suspicion of driving under suspension and third-offense, aggravated DUI.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.