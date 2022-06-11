Two weeks removed from O Street crash, potential solutions unclear

Nearly two weeks after a fiery crash on Lincoln's O Street killed two women and injured 20 bystanders May 29, the city has made little, if any, progress on its pledge to curb the erratic driving behavior that contributed to the crash and remains prevalent on the roadway.

The morning after the crash, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins offered condolences and detailed the events that led to the crash at a news conference, during which Ewins promised "things will change" on the corridor.

"We'll be changing a lot of things in regards to people coming to Lincoln to cause havoc like that. It's not acceptable," she said, later adding: "We're gonna be out there and we're gonna take action, and hopefully implement some new policies."

Ewins, who joined the department in August after a decades with the San Francisco Police Department, pointed to worsening behavior on Bay Area roads that prompted extreme police response in recent years. In some cases, Ewins said, law enforcement confiscated vehicles used in "sideshows" or street races.

"To the degree that it was in the Bay Area, we don't have that here," she told reporters on Memorial Day. "But we need to be strong. People are not gonna come to Lincoln and have this behavior."

At a Tuesday news conference where Ewins announced the arrest of the 18-year-old driver in the O Street crash, who she said had been driving 90 mph in a 40 mph zone moments before the collision, the police chief largely pointed to increases in traditional enforcement methods and appealed to the personal responsibilities of motorists.

"We've been doing enforcement on O Street for a period of time because of complaints from the public, but really, it's — people need to slow down," Ewins said. "We have issues in general in regards to collisions in Lincoln, and so how are we gonna address that? And the city is very serious about addressing it and really getting down to a better plan, whether it's reengineering streets or additional enforcement, additional education.

"It's really, it sounds simple but it's actually a little more difficult to do."

Traffic enforcement efforts — which Ewins said have been reduced city-wide as the department battles chronic staffing shortages — have been in place along the O Street corridor for decades, former Lincoln Police Chief Tom Casady said.

Casady, who served as police chief from 1994 to 2011 and was the city's public safety director until 2019, said the department has poured immeasurable resources into policing the street, but acknowledged those efforts "have not solved the problem."

"If I were not retired, and I was scratching my head about this as a police commander, I'd be thinking 'What can we do that's radically different that might improve this?'" Casady told the Journal Star. "And that's why I keep thinking about, 'Are there engineering things that could be done to reduce the risk?"

He is no longer the police chief, nor is he an engineer. But Casady has some ideas.

"We have a problem with street racing on all the long street arterial roadways at the city's fringe," he said, listing a handful of cruising hotspots that border or direct the city, including 84th, 56th and North 14th streets, along with Fletcher Avenue and Arbor Road.

But, Casady said, newly engineered roads along the city's growing southern edge, including Rokeby and Yankee Hill roads, are not plagued by street racing or burnouts.

The reason: "Roundabouts," he said.

Casady, who acknowledged the absurdity — if not impossibility — of installing a series of roundabouts on O Street, maintained that a focus on "traffic calming strategies that involve engineering more than enforcement" is the city's best — if not only — route forward.

Dan Carpenter, the city's traffic engineering manager, seems less convinced of that route.

Carpenter, who has worked as a traffic engineer in Nebraska since 2012 after earning a civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, described the city's strategy to creating safer roads as a three-pronged approach that relies as much on enforcement and education as it does engineering.

"The topic of safety on the roadways is something that we take extremely seriously, and I'll admit it keeps me and my staff up at night," he said. "We want to strive to create a safer environment for everybody on Lincoln's roadways — whether they're a resident or someone driving through town.

"And the best way to do that is through uniform design and a systematic approach to safety," said Carpenter, who later added: "Anything that we can do to reduce fatalities and serious injury crashes is worthy of consideration."

Carpenter said installation of a roundabout at 48th and O, for instance, wouldn't be an effective tool in reducing speed due to the size and volume of the intersection. The section of the O Street corridor saw about 41,000 cars a day in 2019, he said.

Further complicating speed issues on O Street are the timed lights along the roadway, which were retimed in 2017 and are designed for optimal traffic flow — a blueprint that can also enable speeding. Carpenter said reversing that design for overnight traffic or summer holiday evenings — causing more stops at traffic lights and interrupting traffic flow — would likely cause an increase collisions.

Carpenter described a knee-jerk reaction to the O Street crash as antithetical to his department's nature, where engineers derive safety improvements from broad studies performed over time. The city monitors crash hotspots, he said, but its focus remains on a systematic view of Lincoln's traffic grid.

"Fatalities are rare, as are crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians," he said.

Issues of cruising, burnouts or street racing are not unique to Lincoln. In Ewins' native Bay Area, the San Jose City Council last year passed an ordinance making it illegal to promote races or sideshows on social media.

In Sacramento, cruising in cars — regardless of speed or risky driving behaviors — has been prohibited for three decades.

"I don't know of a city in the United States that has a great answer to street racing or bad behavior drivers along primary corridors," Carpenter said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

