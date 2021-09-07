Two weekend fires do $25,000 in damage to Lincoln apartment units

A pair of fires inside Lincoln apartment buildings over the weekend displaced more than a dozen residents and caused around $25,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded to the the first fire at 4839 Leighton Ave. at around 8 a.m. on Saturday. The fire caused $10,000 in damage to the building and damaged $1,000 worth of contents within the apartment unit where it started, Crist said.
While the fire was contained to that unit, it forced the relocation of nine building residents, Crist said. She said "careless smoking" in bed caused the fire.
Crews responded to another fire near 35th and Holdrege streets at around noon Sunday at a large house that had been converted into apartment units, Crist said.
That blaze, deemed an accidental electrical fire, caused $15,000 in structural damage and $1,000 in property damage, Crist said. Residents in all nine units were displaced, she said.
Her friend told police she had helped the 17-year-old girl lie down in an empty bedroom because she was so intoxicated she had thrown up. When she went to check on her, she said, she saw the suspect straddling her passed-out friend.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:15 a.m., where they found the 28-year-old with gunshot wounds inside of a residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The prosecutor provided previously unreleased details, including that Zachariah Serna initially told police he and the victim and a third roommate were horse-playing in the hallway, his shotgun was knocked over and it went off.
A nurse at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse of an inmate and unauthorized communication with a prisoner, both felony offenses.