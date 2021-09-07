 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two weekend fires do $25,000 in damage to Lincoln apartment units
0 Comments
editor's pick

Two weekend fires do $25,000 in damage to Lincoln apartment units

  • 0

A pair of fires inside Lincoln apartment buildings over the weekend displaced more than a dozen residents and caused around $25,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded to the the first fire at 4839 Leighton Ave. at around 8 a.m. on Saturday. The fire caused $10,000 in damage to the building and damaged $1,000 worth of contents within the apartment unit where it started, Crist said.

While the fire was contained to that unit, it forced the relocation of nine building residents, Crist said. She said "careless smoking" in bed caused the fire. 

Crews responded to another fire near 35th and Holdrege streets at around noon Sunday at a large house that had been converted into apartment units, Crist said. 

That blaze, deemed an accidental electrical fire, caused $15,000 in structural damage and $1,000 in property damage, Crist said. Residents in all nine units were displaced, she said. 

Five people rescued from Elkhorn River
Two killed, several injured in I-80 crash in north Lincoln
Grand Island woman dies in fire
Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

325-million-year-old fossilized trees at risk of destruction in Scotland

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News