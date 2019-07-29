Lincoln police expressed concern Monday over recent suspected drug overdoses leading to two deaths and two cases of people needing medical treatment in a span of two days.
The two deaths followed calls Friday and Saturday to separate hotels, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday morning.
"We have nothing to link these particular incidents other than the proximity of time and the tragedy that's associated with it," he said.
Police and medics responded to the Luxury Inn, 2940 N.W. 12th St., around 1 a.m. Friday on a report of a 21-year-old woman having overdosed on an unspecified narcotic. Leah Johnson of Lincoln was taken to the hospital and died Sunday, police said.
On Saturday, just before 4 p.m., police responded to a report of two unresponsive men at the Courtyard by Marriott, 808 R St. Police said Craig Haynes of Lincoln, a 49-year-old maintenance worker, was found unconscious in the basement and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Haynes was using drugs with a 26-year-old hotel employee, who was administered naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote often carried by first responders, and is expected to be OK, Bliemeister said.
Haynes, who was part of a prison work-release program, was an inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln, serving a 10- to 12-year sentence for convictions that included operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, third-degree assault and making terroristic threats.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 49-year-old woman living on the 1200 block of South 14th St. regained consciousness following a suspected drug overdose after receiving naloxone, Bliemeister said. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Bliemeister said police are looking into the drugs used in each suspected overdose to see if there is a link.
The investigation includes interviews, reviewing video surveillance and other forensic and digital evidence. Autopsies are scheduled, police said.
"We will continue to focus on identifying what drugs lead to the two tragic deaths and to the overdose and then to find those responsible for the distribution of those narcotics," he said.
Police cautioned that the use of illegal drugs is made more risky when those ingesting the drugs don't know what the substance is or if it was mixed with another chemical.
Bliemeister said the suspected overdoses at the hotels did not have anything to do with the environment at those businesses but stemmed solely from the actions of individuals.
Those with information on the incidents can call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.