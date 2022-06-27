 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two victims remain in critical condition after Seacrest Field shooting, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, remain in critical condition after they were shot in the Seacrest Field parking lot amid a gathering there early Sunday morning, according to police.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian offered few new details on the shooting, which occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"I'm not sure exactly why everyone was there," said Kocian, who declined to identify the victims and said he wasn't sure approximately how many people had been gathered in the parking lot before the shooting.

Kocian said at least two vehicles entered the parking lot at 1000 S. 70th St. shortly before 2:30 a.m. in an apparent confrontation of the group that was already there.

It's unclear why the two groups were feuding, he said. Kocian said he wasn't sure how many rounds had been fired or if any shell casings were recovered. He said the department does not yet have a description of involved vehicles.

Responding officers found the 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound near the scene of the shooting, the department said in a Sunday news release. They found the 24-year-old woman near 70th and O Streets after she had left the scene in a vehicle, the department said.

Sunday's shooting marks the second this year at Seacrest Field, where a 17-year-old boy suffered a grazing gunshot wound in May. LeShawn Rogers II, a 15-year-old Lincoln Northeast High School student, was charged as an adult with three felonies for his alleged role in that shooting.

On Monday, Kocian said he wasn't sure if the pair of shootings should prompt concern about the safety of gathering at the east Lincoln field.

"I don't know if they're in any way, shape or form related, or if they're just random or coincidental," he said.

