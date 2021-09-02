Two teens arrested after burglarizing home, stealing gift cards, rifle scope, Lincoln police say

Lincoln Police arrested two teenage boys on suspicions of burglary after a neighbor living near 44th and M streets reported seeing men wearing masks and carrying baseball bats in the area on Wednesday.
LPD Officer Erin Spilker said police responded around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a 16- and 17-year-old boy carrying bats and walking toward the car that had been described by the caller.
One of the teens was holding a rifle scope, Spilker said.
Upon checking the area, police found the back patio door to a nearby home had been shattered. Inside, the resident reported that a rifle scope, gift cards and night vision binoculars had been stolen from the home, Spilker said.
The property was recovered. Damage to the back door totaled $250, Spilker said. The teens were arrested and referred to the Youth Services Center.