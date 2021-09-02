 Skip to main content
Two teens arrested after burglarizing home, stealing gift cards, rifle scope, Lincoln police say
Two teens arrested after burglarizing home, stealing gift cards, rifle scope, Lincoln police say

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Lincoln Police arrested two teenage boys on suspicions of burglary after a neighbor living near 44th and M streets reported seeing men wearing masks and carrying baseball bats in the area on Wednesday.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said police responded around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a 16- and 17-year-old boy carrying bats and walking toward the car that had been described by the caller.

One of the teens was holding a rifle scope, Spilker said. 

Upon checking the area, police found the back patio door to a nearby home had been shattered. Inside, the resident reported that a rifle scope, gift cards and night vision binoculars had been stolen from the home, Spilker said.

The property was recovered. Damage to the back door totaled $250, Spilker said. The teens were arrested and referred to the Youth Services Center. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

