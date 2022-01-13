 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two suspects in string of Waverly thefts arrested, stolen items recovered, sheriff says
Two area men were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a string of Waverly thefts, including that of a 2017 Toyota Tundra, after a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to the suspects.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office had broadcast Michael Rengstorf's face on social media after the 33-year-old Lincoln man was seen on surveillance footage from Waverly early Saturday morning. 

Michael Rengstorf

Rengstorf

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies and member of the local fugitive task force found Rengstorf in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon and recovered the Toyota, along with items reported stolen from at least two other vehicles in Waverly over the weekend.

Wagner said deputies also recovered items recently reported stolen in Lincoln, though he didn't specify where they were stolen from. Wagner's office has worked alongside the Lincoln Police Department while investigating the Waverly thefts, which occurred around the same time a string of break-ins was reported in northeast Lincoln over the weekend. 

As authorities apprehended Rengstorf near 26th and Fair streets, Wagner said a man arrived at the scene in an Acura that had been reported stolen.

LPD later found and arrested that man, 33-year-old Matthew Krisel, of Council Bluffs, who had two outstanding warrants, including one from Iowa.

Matthew Krisel

Krisel

Wagner said Krisel was thought to have been with Rengstorf in Waverly, where a resident who had confronted the alleged thieves was assaulted.

Rengstorf was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving, felony theft by unlawful taking and a misdemeanor theft charge, as well as several drug possession charges. 

Krisel was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking and two misdemeanor charges for theft and assault.

Both men were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

20-year-old Lincoln man who tried to rob strangers at knife-point gets prison time
Man arrested after standoff leads to late start at Palmyra High School

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

