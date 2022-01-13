Two suspects in string of Waverly thefts arrested, stolen items recovered, sheriff says

Two area men were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a string of Waverly thefts, including that of a 2017 Toyota Tundra, after a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to the suspects.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office had broadcast Michael Rengstorf's face on social media after the 33-year-old Lincoln man was seen on surveillance footage from Waverly early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies and member of the local fugitive task force found Rengstorf in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon and recovered the Toyota, along with items reported stolen from at least two other vehicles in Waverly over the weekend.

Wagner said deputies also recovered items recently reported stolen in Lincoln, though he didn't specify where they were stolen from. Wagner's office has worked alongside the Lincoln Police Department while investigating the Waverly thefts, which occurred around the same time a string of break-ins was reported in northeast Lincoln over the weekend.