Two suspects break into ATM at Lincoln bank, make off with cash, police say

Police are investigating after two men driving a stolen Ford pickup damaged and entered an ATM at a bank in south Lincoln early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said officers responded to an alarm call at Midwest Bank, 2655 Jamie Lane, at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police found the ATM had been damaged to the tune of $40,000, Spilker said. LPD isn't disclosing how much money is missing from the machine.

Surveillance video showed at least two individuals using a white 2002 F-250 to access the ATM, Spilker said.

The truck, reported stolen from near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road sometime in the hours before the burglary, was found running and unoccupied nearby, Spilker said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

