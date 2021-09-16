Two suspects arrested in robbery of central Lincoln DeLeon's, police say

Police have arrested two men who they say carried out a robbery Tuesday morning at DeLeon's Taco Rico near 27th and Randolph streets, where a man who indicated he was armed cornered two employees before taking money from the cash register.

Timothy Washington, 38, is the the man who entered the business and demanded money from two women working, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday.

After taking money from the register, Spilker said Washington exited the restaurant and got into the passenger seat of a red Jeep Cherokee parked in an alley a block south of DeLeon's.

The car belongs to 33-year-old Kevin Tomlin, who Spilker said is suspected to have driven the pair away from the scene of the robbery on Tuesday.