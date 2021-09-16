 Skip to main content
Two suspects arrested in robbery of central Lincoln DeLeon's, police say
Two suspects arrested in robbery of central Lincoln DeLeon's, police say

Police have arrested two men who they say carried out a robbery Tuesday morning at DeLeon's Taco Rico near 27th and Randolph streets, where a man who indicated he was armed cornered two employees before taking money from the cash register. 

Timothy Washington

Washington

Timothy Washington, 38, is the the man who entered the business and demanded money from two women working, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday.

After taking money from the register, Spilker said Washington exited the restaurant and got into the passenger seat of a red Jeep Cherokee parked in an alley a block south of DeLeon's. 

The car belongs to 33-year-old Kevin Tomlin, who Spilker said is suspected to have driven the pair away from the scene of the robbery on Tuesday. 

On Wednesday afternoon, police found Washington in the parking lot of the Russ's Market near 17th and Washington streets, where he attempted to flee police on a moped, Spilker said. 

Kevin Tomlin

Tomlin

Police scanner traffic indicated that a moped was involved in a crash in the grocery store parking lot around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when Washington was arrested. Spilker indicated that Washington crashed into an unmarked police car as he tried to drive away, later fleeing on foot. 

Washington was ultimately arrested on suspicion of robbery. Tomlin, who was found near the red Jeep elsewhere in the city, was arrested on suspicion of the same charge on Wednesday afternoon, Spilker said. 

Both men were taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

