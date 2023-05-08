Police are investigating after two cars were stolen and later set ablaze in Lincoln over the weekend.

Authorities found the first car — a 2016 Kia Rio — "completely destroyed by fire" at Deadmans Run near 66th and Vine streets at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police later determined the Kia had been stolen from a neighborhood near 52nd and Van Dorn streets sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, Vollmer said.

At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash near North 14th and Superior streets, where a 2017 Hyundai Sonata had crashed into another motorist before fleeing the scene, Vollmer said.

The Sonata had been reported stolen from the Union Bank parking lot near 48th and Bancroft streets.

Two hours after the crash, police found the Hyundai on fire near Lincoln Southwest High School, Vollmer said.

Officers had been called to the school after witnesses reported the Sonata had been driving recklessly in a school parking lot before crashing into a light pole and fleeing, Vollmer said.

As police investigated the crash, they were sent to Aries Drive, just south of the school, where the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Vollmer said.

Police suspect arson was the cause in both fires.

