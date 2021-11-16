Two stolen cars recovered in Lincoln, law enforcement says

Two vehicles that had been stolen in Lancaster County last week were recovered in Lincoln on Monday, according to local law enforcement agencies.

In one case, a 36-year-old man found his own missing car and called police.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said the man's 2007 Nissan Armada was stolen on Saturday from an apartment parking lot near Southwest 10th and West A streets. The man had left a spare key to the car, along with a .45 caliber handgun and two magazines, in the center console, Spilker said.

The car was spotted near 25th and O streets later that day, but police were unable to track it down. However, the 36-year-old man returned to the same area to look for the Nissan again on Monday, Spilker said.

He found it unattended at around 7:30 a.m. near 23rd and C streets, though Spilker said the handgun was missing. An investigation is ongoing, Spilker said, and no suspects are in custody.

Later on Monday, deputies with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force spotted a 2020 Jeep Wrangler that had been reported stolen from Waverly sometime between Thursday and Sunday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Wagner said the Jeep's owner had left the keys in the car while he was out of town.