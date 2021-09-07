Two skid loaders worth nearly $70,000 stolen from Standing Bear construction site

Lincoln police are investigating after two skid loaders, three attachments and various hand tools were reported stolen from the Standing Bear High School construction site on Friday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road at around 11 a.m. Friday, where employees with three different contractors reported equipment stolen.

Thieves stole a $30,000 Mustang skid loader from Hausmann Construction and a $35,000 Bobcat from HEP Inc., Spilker said, while a trio of auger drill attachments were taken from Gregg Electric.

A skid loader belonging to the electric company had been moved but was still at the construction site when crews arrived Friday morning.