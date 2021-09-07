 Skip to main content
Two skid loaders worth nearly $70,000 stolen from Standing Bear construction site
70th and Saltillo high school work

Dirt work begins at the site of a new high school at South 70th Street and Saltillo Road on May 7, 2021. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln police are investigating after two skid loaders, three attachments and various hand tools were reported stolen from the Standing Bear High School construction site on Friday. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road at around 11 a.m. Friday, where employees with three different contractors reported equipment stolen. 

Thieves stole a $30,000 Mustang skid loader from Hausmann Construction and a $35,000 Bobcat from HEP Inc., Spilker said, while a trio of auger drill attachments were taken from Gregg Electric. 

A skid loader belonging to the electric company had been moved but was still at the construction site when crews arrived Friday morning.

Spilker said it's still unclear if the theft is related to a similar instance that occurred in July at a South Beltway construction site, where thieves made off with around $250,000 in equipment. No arrests in that case have been announced. 

The southeast Lincoln school is set to open in 2023. 

The theft won't delay the project's schedule, said Scott Wieskamp, Lincoln Public Schools' director of operations.

But it may necessitate tighter security measures at the work site, Wieskamp said, including fencing and cameras, which are not currently installed. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

