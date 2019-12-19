You are the owner of this article.
Two shots fired during attempted robbery, Lincoln police say
Reports of gunshots sent Lincoln police to an apartment at South 10th and F streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 24-year-old man who lives there told police two unknown people had tried to force their way into his apartment to rob him. One of them had a gun. During a struggle at the doorway, two shots were fired before they left.

The shooting caused damage to the apartment, but no one was injured.

Spilker said police believe it was a targeted incident. She asked anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

