Two shots fired during attempted robbery, Lincoln police say

Reports of gunshots sent Lincoln police to an apartment at South 10th and F streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 24-year-old man who lives there told police two unknown people had tried to force their way into his apartment to rob him. One of them had a gun. During a struggle at the doorway, two shots were fired before they left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting caused damage to the apartment, but no one was injured.

Spilker said police believe it was a targeted incident. She asked anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.