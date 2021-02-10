Two sentenced to probation for stealing federal funds

A Lincoln man who owned an Omaha child care center and a woman who directed one in Lincoln and Omaha have been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing thousands of dollars through a government program.

Seth Mock, 33, had pleaded guilty to theft of government property. A jury in October found Aileen Kogera Njoroge, 38, of Omaha, guilty of the same charge.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced Mock on Tuesday to probation, plus intermittent confinement and $339,588.84 in restitution, including $181,489 that the business owes.

Kopf ordered Kogera Njoroge to pay $143,099 in restitution at her sentencing Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, she was operations director for Little Blessings locations in Lincoln and Omaha. Both had contracts with the state to receive reimbursement payments through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Child Care Development Fund Program, as did Mock's Loving Life Learning Center.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said from December 2015 to December 2016, Kogera Njoroge knowingly submitted false claims in excess of $157,000.

He said Mock's child care center submitted false claims exceeding $96,000 between August 2014 and December 2015.