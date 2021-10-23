 Skip to main content
Two sent to hospital after fire at Lincoln Correctional Center
Two sent to hospital after fire at Lincoln Correctional Center

Emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. after a fire was reported in one of the housing units. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't known as of early Saturday afternoon.

A fire at the Community Correctional Center of Lincoln on Saturday sent two people to a hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The fire started in a cell shortly after 11 a.m. and appears to have been intentionally set by the inmate using a TV cord, the department said. The resulting smoke forced the evacuation of 16 inmates and two staff members in the housing unit.

No other housing units were impacted. Law enforcement officers, as well as fire crews, responded, and three staff members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. One was admitted for treatment of smoke exposure. The inmate who started the fire was also hospitalized.

Results of an investigation into the fire will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution, the department said.

50-year-old parolee arrested in connection with deadly Lincoln fight
