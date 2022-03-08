Two robbers steal three bottles of liquor from Lincoln Casey's, police say

Police are investigating after two men entered a Casey's General Store in Lincoln on Monday night and stole three bottles of liquor before threatening an off-duty employee with a handgun, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said the unidentified men entered the store near Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. Monday and grabbed the three bottles.

A 20-year-old clerk asked the men if they planned to pay for the bottles, Vigil said, but they fled the store.

A 60-year-old employee who was off-duty but in the store at the time chased the men into the parking lot before one suspect pointed a pistol at the employee, Vigil said.

The men fled the area on foot. In total, the liquor was worth around $50.

