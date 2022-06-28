Two residents hospitalized in pair of Lincoln fires, authorities say

Two Lincoln residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a pair of structure fires Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The first blaze broke out around 5 p.m. Monday at 4039 N. 12th St., where Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews assisted a resident out of the burning house after finding them in a first-floor bathroom, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The resident was transported to a local hospital, and a dog died in the fire, Crist said.

The fire, which originated in the living room, caused $50,000 in structural damage and another $25,000 in damage to contents, Crist said. Fire investigators haven't yet determined the cause.

Hours later, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the fire department responded alongside Lincoln Police to 2701 N. 70th St., where a third-story balcony had caught fire, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.

A 48-year-old woman who lives in the third-floor apartment was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Crist said the woman is in stable condition.

The apartment fire caused about $10,000 in damage, mostly to the exterior deck, Crist said. The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.

Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said the investigator hasn't yet talked with the residents of either home, so both investigations are ongoing.

