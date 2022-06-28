 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick

Two residents hospitalized in pair of Lincoln fires, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Lincoln residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a pair of structure fires Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The first blaze broke out around 5 p.m. Monday at 4039 N. 12th St., where Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews assisted a resident out of the burning house after finding them in a first-floor bathroom, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The resident was transported to a local hospital, and a dog died in the fire, Crist said.

The fire, which originated in the living room, caused $50,000 in structural damage and another $25,000 in damage to contents, Crist said. Fire investigators haven't yet determined the cause. 

Hours later, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the fire department responded alongside Lincoln Police to 2701 N. 70th St., where a third-story balcony had caught fire, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.

A 48-year-old woman who lives in the third-floor apartment was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Crist said the woman is in stable condition.

People are also reading…

The apartment fire caused about $10,000 in damage, mostly to the exterior deck, Crist said. The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.

Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said the investigator hasn't yet talked with the residents of either home, so both investigations are ongoing.

Elk Creek man hit girlfriend, fled on foot after forcing her to drive along Nebraska 2, police say
Two victims remain in critical condition after Seacrest Field shooting, Lincoln police say
Lincoln Police increasingly reliant on overtime hours as departures continue

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US strike kills Al Qaida-linked commander

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News