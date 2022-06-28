Two residents hospitalized in pair of Lincoln fires, authorities say

Two Lincoln residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a pair of structure fires Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The first blaze broke out around 5 p.m. Monday at 4039 N. 12th St., where Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews assisted a resident out of the burning house after finding them in a first-floor bathroom, Capt. Nancy Crist said.
The resident was transported to a local hospital, and a dog died in the fire, Crist said.
The fire, which originated in the living room, caused $50,000 in structural damage and another $25,000 in damage to contents, Crist said. Fire investigators haven't yet determined the cause.
Hours later, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the fire department responded alongside Lincoln Police to 2701 N. 70th St., where a third-story balcony had caught fire, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.
A 48-year-old woman who lives in the third-floor apartment was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Crist said the woman is in stable condition.
