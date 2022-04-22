Two people wanted after beating man at Oak Park Motel, Lincoln police say

A Lancaster County judge signed arrest warrants Friday for two people who allegedly followed a 41-year-old man into his room at Oak Park Motel earlier this week and beat him with their fists and a handgun.

Lincoln Police responded to the motel, 926 Oak St., shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. They found the victim with a "blood-covered face" taking shelter at a nearby community center, Officer Jesse Tenney said in an arrest affidavit.

The man told police he had gone to a neighboring room to talk with 42-year-old Michael Carr and 40-year-old Merry Bills, who later followed him back to his room and forced their way inside before attacking him, Tenney said in the affidavit.

Surveillance video from the motel corroborated the man's story, Tenney said, and showed an unknown woman shutting the door behind Carr and Bills, standing guard as the attack occurred.

A minute later, Teeney said Carr and Bills left the room, and Carr handed a backpack to another motel guest, who told police Carr asked him to hang onto it.

Carr, Bills and the unknown woman all fled before police arrived.

In the bag, authorities found a handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the attack, along with suspected methamphetamine residue and 25 sublingual opioid strips, Tenney said.

Carr was charged Friday with second-degree assault, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, two counts possession of a controlled substance and burglary for allegedly entering the man's motel room.

Bills was charged with burglary and aiding or abetting a Class 2A felony for her alleged role in the assault.

Neither has been arrested.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

