Two people riding motorcycle injured in south Lincoln crash Saturday night

Two people were injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car Saturday night at the intersection of South 27th Street and Nebraska 2.

First responders were called to the intersection just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a motorcycle collided with a 2004 Lexus sedan while both vehicles were headed west on Nebraska 2.

A 50-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" not believed to be life-threatening, said Lincoln Police Sgt. Justin Armstrong.

A 49-year-old woman riding on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries as well.

The driver of the Lexus, a 41-year-old man, was uninjured.

No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, Armstrong said.