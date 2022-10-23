Two people riding motorcycle injured in south Lincoln crash Saturday night

Two people were injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car Saturday night at the intersection of South 27th Street and Nebraska 2.
First responders were called to the intersection just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a motorcycle collided with a 2004 Lexus sedan while both vehicles were headed west on Nebraska 2.
A 50-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" not believed to be life-threatening, said Lincoln Police Sgt. Justin Armstrong.
A 49-year-old woman riding on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries as well.
The driver of the Lexus, a 41-year-old man, was uninjured.
No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, Armstrong said.
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
"As his sister, this makes me warm. It makes me feel good to see all of them," Akilah Muhs said about all the friends at her brother's funeral.
"I'm 46 years old," Jonny Koch's aunt said, "and my nephew that was 22 probably has more friends and is loved by more people than I would ever dream of."
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Ben Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at UNO.
Bisesi, who lived in Lincoln since 2009, was in his senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward his marketing degree.
"He was encouraging to everybody and always had a kind word to say. I never remember him saying anything bad about anyone."
"The first thing I think of when I think of Cassie would be 'eye-catching,'" said Mo Eisenhauer, Brenner's former roommate and one of her best friends.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS