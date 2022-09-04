Two people injured in collision on O Street Saturday

Two people were injured in a collision Saturday night on O Street, Lincoln police say.
At 11:55 p.m., an accident was reported at the intersection of West O Street and South Cotner Blvd.
Authorities say that a Dodge Charger traveling westbound on O Street collided with a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Cotner Blvd, after the Charger failed to stop at a red light. Both drivers were minors.
After the initial collision, the Charger collided with a light pole, coming to rest against a Chevy Tahoe at Sid Dillon car dealership, causing $5,000 in damages.
The driver and passenger of the Charger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
A Wayne man died Saturday night following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 275 just south of Scribner in Dodge County.
