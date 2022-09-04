 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people injured in collision on O Street Saturday

Two people were injured in a collision Saturday night on O Street, Lincoln police say.

At 11:55 p.m., an accident was reported at the intersection of West O Street and South Cotner Blvd. 

Authorities say that a Dodge Charger traveling westbound on O Street collided with a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Cotner Blvd, after the Charger failed to stop at a red light. Both drivers were minors.

After the initial collision, the Charger collided with a light pole, coming to rest against a Chevy Tahoe at Sid Dillon car dealership, causing $5,000 in damages.

The driver and passenger of the Charger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

