Two people go to the hospital after disturbance inside Hall of Justice

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies used a Taser on a man in a second-floor hallway of the Hall of Justice Thursday afternoon in an incident that sent the man and a deputy to the hospital.

According to scanner reports, at around 2:30 p.m. outside of Courtroom 25, an intoxicated person was being verbal with passersby in the hallway.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said someone pointed out Steven Butler to deputies and said there was a warrant out for his arrest for a violation of the sex offender registry.

Butler had been there waiting for a bench trial on a misdemeanor assault case, according to court records.

When deputies tried to arrest Butler, he resisted, Wagner said. Then, one of the deputies tried to use pepper spray on him and ended up hitting the other deputy in the face with it.

Ultimately, they used a Taser to take Butler into custody on the warrant and for resisting arrest, he said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue took both men to the hospital, Butler to be medically cleared before going to jail and the deputy for trouble breathing as a result of the pepper spray.

They since have been released, Wagner said.

