Two Omaha men injured after shots fired into crowd of people in northwest Lincoln

Police are looking for suspects in a shooting in northwest Lincoln that left two men injured early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of North 23rd and Judson streets just before 2 a.m., according to a news release.

Witnesses said the suspects fired into a crowd of people leaving a gathering before fleeing in a vehicle.

Two Omaha men, both 20 years old, were found with non-life-threatening injuries. Damage was also reported to vehicles and nearby property.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.