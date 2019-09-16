Police arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday after his car hit two motorcycles and he fled the scene, leaving the injured motorcyclists lying in the street at 48th and Benton.
Officer Angela Sands said police found an unoccupied Dodge Avenger at the intersection, along with the two motorcyclists -- a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. Both were lying on the ground, unresponsive.
The motorcyclists were taken to the hospital. The man was in stable condition and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Sands said on Monday morning.
Witnesses said both the driver and a passenger in the Dodge ran off after the car turned left into the motorcycles, which were going 15-20 mph at the time. The accident happened at 7:42 p.m., Sands said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Police arrested Travis Williams, 29, at his home. He was jailed on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident and causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence, both felonies.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.