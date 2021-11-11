Two more Lincoln CBD, vape shops burglarized, police say

Spilker diagnosed the problem's root as a combination of factors, citing the addictive nature of some items targeted and the high resale value of the heavily taxed products.

One factor she pointed to was the legal age for purchasing vape products in Nebraska, which was raised to 21 in October 2020 after it had been 19. That change came as vape product sales to minors doubled from 2019 to 2020, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Now, with all high school and most college students too young to buy the products legally, Spilker said, a profitable resale market has emerged.

"There's a group of people who now are addicted to vape products, who want access to them and can't legally purchase them," she said. "When things are stolen, there's usually a reason behind it."

LPD in September cited three teenagers — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — with burglary for their alleged role in a vape shop break-in. But for the most part, suspected burglars have remained elusive.

