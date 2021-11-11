 Skip to main content
Two more Lincoln CBD, vape shops burglarized, police say
Two more Lincoln CBD, vape shops burglarized, police say

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Two more Lincoln CBD dispensaries were burglarized this week, marking another comeback of a crime that police say has ebbed and flowed in the city for more than a year. 

Officer Erin Spilker said at least two men broke the front glass at Kure CBD and Vape near 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard early Thursday morning, making off with an estimated $500 in vape products. 

Police responded to the business at around 5 a.m. Thursday on an alarm call, but by the time they arrived, the burglars had left the store rummaged through, Spilker said. 

That break-in came only 24 hours after a similar incident at Trek CBD near 27th and K streets. 

In that instance, Spilker said, at least one man entered the business after shattering the store's front glass, taking $730 worth of hemp products. The broken glass cost around $1,000, Spilker said.

Police are investigating both crimes and aren't yet sure if they're related. 

Lincoln has been intermittently plagued by similar instances, with burglars targeting vape and CBD shops throughout the summer and some thefts dating back to 2020. 

Spilker diagnosed the problem's root as a combination of factors, citing the addictive nature of some items targeted and the high resale value of the heavily taxed products. 

One factor she pointed to was the legal age for purchasing vape products in Nebraska, which was raised to 21 in October 2020 after it had been 19. That change came as vape product sales to minors doubled from 2019 to 2020, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

Now, with all high school and most college students too young to buy the products legally, Spilker said, a profitable resale market has emerged. 

"There's a group of people who now are addicted to vape products, who want access to them and can't legally purchase them," she said. "When things are stolen, there's usually a reason behind it." 

LPD in September cited three teenagers — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — with burglary for their alleged role in a vape shop break-in. But for the most part, suspected burglars have remained elusive. 

