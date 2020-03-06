Two more enter pleas on charges related to Lincoln man's death

Two of five suspects in the killing of a Lincoln man in Fairbury last July reached plea agreements in District Court this week.
Logan Evans, 21, was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Thursday, he entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of attempt of a class 2A felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.
Also Thursday, Caitlyn Grable, 21, entered a guilty plea to being an accessory to second-degree murder. Her sentencing is also scheduled for Sept. 3.
Cases are pending against two suspects in the death of Marc C. Jarrell, 28.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, of Odessa, Texas, has entered not guilty pleas to five charges — second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and concealing a body. His case is scheduled for a jury trial starting Aug. 17.
Trey D. Saathoff, 23, of Diller, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder and is scheduled for trial beginning May 19.
Realidy A. Schram, 19, a transient originally from Fairbury, was initially charged with accessory to second-degree murder, but entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of obstructing government operation and is scheduled for sentencing May 7.
According to court records, Gilbert led authorities to Jarrell's body, which was found July 8 along a road southeast of Fairbury.
Investigators found spent shell casings in Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video from the scene revealed frantic movements between two cars and several people July 1, according to an investigative report.
A body was seen on the video falling out of one of the vehicles and then being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda with Texas plates, court document said.