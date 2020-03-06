Two more enter pleas on charges related to Lincoln man's death

Two of five suspects in the killing of a Lincoln man in Fairbury last July reached plea agreements in District Court this week.

Logan Evans, 21, was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Thursday, he entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of attempt of a class 2A felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Also Thursday, Caitlyn Grable, 21, entered a guilty plea to being an accessory to second-degree murder. Her sentencing is also scheduled for Sept. 3.

Cases are pending against two suspects in the death of Marc C. Jarrell, 28.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, of Odessa, Texas, has entered not guilty pleas to five charges — second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and concealing a body. His case is scheduled for a jury trial starting Aug. 17.

Trey D. Saathoff, 23, of Diller, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder and is scheduled for trial beginning May 19.