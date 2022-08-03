 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men steal cases of vape cartridges from pair of Lincoln gas stations, police say

In a pair of crimes that bear striking resemblance to one another, police say two men entered Lincoln gas stations in the early-morning hours this week and grabbed entire display cases of e-cigarette cartridges before fleeing. 

In the first instance, two men entered the U-Stop near 27th and F streets around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. One man held the door open as the other removed the display of vape cartridges, worth $950, Vollmer said. 

A similar crime played out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, when two men walked into the U-Stop at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway, where one man asked the clerk for ice while the other made off with the display of cartridges, Vollmer said. 

In Wednesday's instance, Vollmer said the pair took approximately 90 cartridges, worth $700. 

"It sure sounds like" the cases are related, he said. An investigation is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

