Two men say they were stabbed while one was robbed in Lincoln

Lincoln Police reported a stabbing and robbery Monday night, in which two men were reported to be cut with a knife by a third man.
Details of the alleged crimes were still being sorted out Tuesday morning, said Officer Erin Spilker, but a 27-year-old man said that while walking downtown, he had taken a ride from a 51-year-old man. At Casey's, 900 South St., the driver offered a ride to a second man, and a few minutes later, a confrontation ensued that turned physical.
The original passenger jumped out of the vehicle, and it was reported the new passenger held a knife to the driver's throat and demanded he drive. They stopped in the area of 11th and F streets, the two got out of the vehicle, and the driver said the passenger stabbed him and struck him in the face.
The driver ran away and flagged down a police officer at the F Street Recreation Center. He reported the assailant took his cellphone and the keys to his vehicle.
The driver reported he had been stabbed in the arm. The original passenger reported he was stabbed in the head.
Both were taken to hospitals by Lincoln Fire and Rescue and treated for injuries that weren't life threatening, Spilker said.
The driver's vehicle was later located in the 1100 block of G Street. Police are requesting video evidence from anyone in the vicinity, and asking anyone with information on the incident to call Lincoln police.
The investigation is ongoing, Spilker said, to gain such information as how the three men might have known each other and how the rides were offered.
The stabbing suspect had not been identified Tuesday morning.
