Two men robbed Lincoln gas station, police say
Two men robbed Lincoln gas station, police say

Two men robbed a U-Stop in the Highlands neighborhood early Thursday, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there at 12:30 a.m. on a 35-year-old clerk's report that two men had come in the store at 110 W. Fletcher Ave., their faces covered, and demanded money from him at knifepoint.

She said they stole cash and his backpack before taking off with bottles of Southern Comfort whiskey as they left.

Police are working to get the store's security video.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

