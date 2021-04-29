Two men robbed Lincoln gas station, police say

Two men robbed a U-Stop in the Highlands neighborhood early Thursday, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there at 12:30 a.m. on a 35-year-old clerk's report that two men had come in the store at 110 W. Fletcher Ave., their faces covered, and demanded money from him at knifepoint.

She said they stole cash and his backpack before taking off with bottles of Southern Comfort whiskey as they left.

Police are working to get the store's security video.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.