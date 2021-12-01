 Skip to main content
Two men rob Lincoln gas station at gunpoint, police say
Police are investigating after two men, with their faces covered, robbed a Lincoln convenience store late Tuesday night.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said one of the men brandished a handgun as they demanded money from the woman working the counter of the Kwik Shop at 27th and W streets shortly before midnight. 

The two men fled the immediate area on foot, Spilker said, with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, and an investigation is ongoing. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

