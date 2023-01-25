Two men in custody after police uncover suspected explosives in northwest Lincoln

One man has been arrested and another detained after an early morning traffic stop in northwest Lincoln led police to five homemade explosive devices, according to authorities.

Police evacuated a home including several apartment units and Lincoln Fire and Rescue bomb technicians disabled the five explosive devices, two of which were uncovered amid a traffic stop Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

An officer stopped a vehicle traveling without license plates near Northwest Seventh Street and Cornhusker Highway at around 1 a.m. and arrested the driver — who Ewins declined to identify — on suspicion of meth possession, the police chief said.

Police searched the car for additional narcotics but instead found two handmade explosive devices, Ewins said. The fire department's bomb squad was dispatched to the scene and confirmed that the devices were hazardous before technicians "rendered safe" the explosives, Ewins said.

Investigators then sought the owner of the car and found him in his apartment near Northwest Eighth Street and Cornhusker Highway, near the site of the traffic stop.

While in the man's apartment, police evacuated the building and again radioed for bomb technicians, who recovered three additional explosives, Ewins said.

Both men — the car's driver and its owner — are in custody. The police chief declined to name the men as the investigation into why they allegedly possessed the devices is in its early stages.

"You don't know where an investigation like this will lead us to," she said. "It could be another location, other individuals. So we want to be careful how we (release information).”

Police aren't yet sure if the men lived together at the apartment building.

Ewins declined to detail what kind or caliber of explosive devices police recovered but promised to release more detailed information later this week.

Residents of five apartment units at 2330 N.W. Eighth St. remained displaced by evacuation orders as of 9:30 a.m., the police chief said.

“The idea, when you talk about a crime scene like this, is that you get the public back as far as you can and then you need to take your time in order to really process a scene like this, and make sure that there’s nothing that we leave behind," Ewins said. "So it does take some time."

“We really want to make sure we’re as thorough as possible," she added.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023