Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing in northeast Lincoln, police say

Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Saturday afternoon, Lincoln Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper said.
A man reported that at about 3:30 p.m. his girlfriend was in danger at a house near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue. The man then drove to the house, where his girlfriend lived, Cooper said.
As police responded, they received reports of a fight at the home.
During the fight, one man allegedly stabbed two other men, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the men was transported to a local hospital, and the other man's injuries did not require medical attention.
A man in his 20s was taken into custody at the scene. There is no ongoing danger to the public, Cooper said.
