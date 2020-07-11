Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing in northeast Lincoln, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Saturday afternoon, Lincoln Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper said.

A man reported that at about 3:30 p.m. his girlfriend was in danger at a house near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue. The man then drove to the house, where his girlfriend lived, Cooper said.

As police responded, they received reports of a fight at the home.

During the fight, one man allegedly stabbed two other men, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the men was transported to a local hospital, and the other man's injuries did not require medical attention.

A man in his 20s was taken into custody at the scene. There is no ongoing danger to the public, Cooper said.

