Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing in northeast Lincoln, police say
Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing in northeast Lincoln, police say

Stabbing scene

Two men sustain non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing incident Saturday afternoon in northeast Lincoln.

 Sofia Saric

Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Saturday afternoon, Lincoln Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper said.

A man reported that at about 3:30 p.m. his girlfriend was in danger at a house near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue. The man then drove to the house, where his girlfriend lived, Cooper said.

As police responded, they received reports of a fight at the home.

During the fight, one man allegedly stabbed two other men, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries. 

One of the men was transported to a local hospital, and the other man's injuries did not require medical attention.

A man in his 20s was taken into custody at the scene. There is no ongoing danger to the public, Cooper said.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

