Omaha police say two men stole inventory from a video game store there and sold it at a competing video game store in Lincoln.
The men — Phillip S. Williams, 34, of Lincoln, and Anthony J. Rodriguez, 19, of Omaha — both are charged with felony theft totaling more than $1,500.
In court records, an officer with the Omaha Police Department alleged that an investigation showed that between June 9 and July 8, Williams and Rodriguez stole multiple items from the Game Room at 311 S. 72nd St. and entered them into the inventory and sold them at the Gamers near 27th and Superior streets in Lincoln.
At about 11 p.m. July 19, an employee received an alert from a camera system he'd set up about someone entering the Game Room, which was closed. He had set up the camera system after noticing that used video game consoles and accessories had been disappearing from the store.
In an affidavit for Williams' arrest, Omaha police said the video confirmed what the employee had suspected, that it was Williams, a former employee who had stopped showing up for work June 3.
Williams had started working for Gamers, a competing store. The Game Room employee went to the store and confronted Williams, who was still inside and allegedly had filled three bins with more than $2,300 worth of inventory.
On Thursday, police arrested him.
Two weeks earlier, they arrested Rodriguez.
A third man suspected of being involved hasn't yet been charged.
Omaha police served a search warrant at the Lincoln store and seized inventory that allegedly had been stolen.