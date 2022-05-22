Two men dead after Lincoln Police respond to overnight shooting

For the second day in a row, Lincoln Police are investigating gun violence that in Sunday's case left two men dead and a third hospitalized.

Police were called to the area of 30th and P streets at 2:20 a.m. Sunday by a man who said he had been shot. Officers discovered two shooting victims inside a residence, a 26-year-old and 42-year-old who both died, police said in a post to social media.

A third shooting victim, a 19-year-old man, showed up at a Lincoln hospital shortly after the original 911 call and is reported in serious but stable condition.

No suspects are in custody, but police said that based on their initial investigation, they "believe this to be an isolated incident" and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Early Saturday morning, three people were injured in a shooting outside a bar in the 1100 block of O Street. No arrests have been reported in that case, where police believe there is a connection between the victims and a suspect.

And on Thursday morning, Lincoln recorded its first homicide of the year. Police said Henry Lee Jones, 57, was killed in a fight outside his home on the 2800 block of F street.

Police reported three arrests in connection to Jones' death, including 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — both on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers arrested a third person, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police have said they believe there was some connection between Jones and his alleged attackers.

Anyone with information on the investigations is asked to contact police at 402-441-6000 or provide a tip through Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.