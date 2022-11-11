Two men charged in October sex assault of 10-year-old Lincoln girl

Two men have been charged for their alleged role in the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl at her father's northeast Lincoln home in late October, according to court filings.

Luis Hernandez, 19, and Alejandro Ruiz, 33, had been drinking at the girl's father's home near 48th and Adams streets Oct. 23 when Hernandez followed the child into the bathroom, locked the door and forcibly sexually assaulted her, the girl told Lincoln Police investigators in an Oct. 26 interview.

The girl left the bathroom after the assault, but then Hernandez and Ruiz led her into a locked bedroom and forced her to the ground, where the 33-year-old man tried to sexually assault her before the 10-year-old fought him off, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for Hernandez's arrest.

The girl's younger sister told investigators she saw one of the men go into the bathroom with her sister, push her against the wall and kiss her, Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said in Ruiz's arrest affidavit.

The 10-year-old's mother took her to an Omaha hospital the next day, where a nurse performed a sexual assault exam on the girl and reported the incident to police, Norton said in the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed the girl's father, who said he confronted the men in the aftermath of the allegations and kicked them out of his house, where they had been staying, Norton said.

The girl's father had met the two men in Omaha after they had immigrated to the United States from Mexico illegally, Norton said. Law enforcement has notified ICE in addition to filing charges against the men in state court, according to jail bookings.

Police tracked the men using cellphone data, which indicated they returned to Omaha before traveling south to Oklahoma, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement detained the men in Canadian, Oklahoma, on Oct. 31, Dilsaver said in the affidavit for Ruiz's arrest.

Both men were transported to the Lancaster County jail, where they were booked Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Hernandez with first-degree sexual assault of a child. Ruiz was charged with attempt of a class 1 felony.