Two men caught with 1.5 pounds of meth, loaded gun, police allege

Narcotics investigators executing a search warrant Wednesday night in central Lincoln seized more than 1½ pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms, including a loaded handgun, police officials alleged.

The investigators, a part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, arrived at an apartment unit near 13th and Washington streets shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and detained two men sitting in a car outside the residence, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Inside the vehicle, police found 700.6 grams of suspected meth, Kocian said.

One of the occupants, 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull, had a loaded .45-caliber handgun, 6.9 grams of meth and two fentanyl pills on him when contacted by police, Kocian said.

The other man, 37-year-old Victor Gonzales, had $240 in cash, police alleged.

Investigators arrested both men and searched the house, where they found another 59.6 grams of meth, along with a .223-caliber rifle, various types of ammunition, a ballistic vest and a money counter, Kocian said.

Police arrested Walkingbull on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug and possession of a controlled substance.

Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver more than 140 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a gun while violating a drug law.

Both men were taken to the Lancaster County jail.