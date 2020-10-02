Two men arrested in stolen check cashing scheme in Lincoln

Two men have been arrested in connection with a forgery scheme that utilized stolen checks from multiple accounts, including two belonging to dead people.
James Crihfield, 29, is charged with three counts of second-degree forgery and two of theft by deception for his role in the scheme that began on Aug. 20 when a 58-year-old man found his bank account had been depleted and two checks on that account, totaling $1,200 had been deposited into a Midwest Bank account.
On Aug. 28, two forged, stolen checks were passed at the U-Stop at 4749 Normal Blvd. A subsequent attempt to run $600 in checks on the same account through Midwest Bank was stopped because of a police warning of the forgeries, said Officer Erin Spilker.
On Sept. 3, Robin Dennis, 37, was arrested at Liberty First Credit Union, 5101 N. 27th St., when he attempted to open an account and deposit checks from the account of a deceased person.
Dennis, who told police he had been accompanied by Crihfield, was arrested carrying a backpack that contained 15 stolen checks. Six of them blank, and the other nine made out in amounts that total more than $5,000, Spilker said. Dennis has been charged with possession of a forged instrument.
When Crihfield was arrested in a hotel parking lot on Northwest 12th Street, he gave officers false information and was in possession of syringes containing methamphetamine. He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to police.
Subsequent investigations revealed that Crihfield had opened an account at Union Bank using six forged checks totaling $3,300, resulting a $2,600 loss to the bank, and had used $1,000 in forged checks belonging to a deceased couple to open a First National Bank account that resulted in a $500 loss to the bank.
Total losses to financial institutions total more than $5,700, Spilker said. Checks from at least six accounts were used in the scheme. Police have not determined how Crihfield obtained the checks but suspect that checks on two of the accounts were stolen from a storage unit and that most of the remainder were taken from vehicles.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.
