Two men arrested in stolen check cashing scheme in Lincoln

Two men have been arrested in connection with a forgery scheme that utilized stolen checks from multiple accounts, including two belonging to dead people.

James Crihfield, 29, is charged with three counts of second-degree forgery and two of theft by deception for his role in the scheme that began on Aug. 20 when a 58-year-old man found his bank account had been depleted and two checks on that account, totaling $1,200 had been deposited into a Midwest Bank account.

On Aug. 28, two forged, stolen checks were passed at the U-Stop at 4749 Normal Blvd. A subsequent attempt to run $600 in checks on the same account through Midwest Bank was stopped because of a police warning of the forgeries, said Officer Erin Spilker.

On Sept. 3, Robin Dennis, 37, was arrested at Liberty First Credit Union, 5101 N. 27th St., when he attempted to open an account and deposit checks from the account of a deceased person.

Dennis, who told police he had been accompanied by Crihfield, was arrested carrying a backpack that contained 15 stolen checks. Six of them blank, and the other nine made out in amounts that total more than $5,000, Spilker said. Dennis has been charged with possession of a forged instrument.